Ghana: Patience Akyianu Is the Marketing Woman of the Year

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hollard Ghana, Patience Akyianu, has been named the Marketing Woman of the Year at the prestigious National Marketing Performing Honours.

According to the citation to honour Patience, she is recognized for her enormous corporate contributions and for leading Hollard Ghana to introduce groundbreaking innovative products and marketing strategies.

Under her leadership, HollardInsurance has birthed innovative products like HollardChatInsure with its popular virtual insurer, Araba Hollard, and landedunconventional partnerships with retail giant Melcom and Vivo Shell in a bid to increase insurance penetration in the country, among a host of other initiatives.

Receiving the honour, Patience Akyianu in her acceptance speech commended CIMG for their efforts.

"I am so thrilled and thankful to God for this amazing recognition. I am grateful to the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana for this great honour. I would like to acknowledge the unflinching support received from my family, particularly my husband, on my journey so far as a business leader. I do not take your love and support for granted, thank you", the Group CEO stated.

"This win is not just for Hollard Ghana, but for the entire insurance industry, because they are a recognition of the importance and relevance of the industry in the growth and development of Ghana's economy and has been made possible by the enabling environment created by our regulator, the National Insurance Commission (NIC)", she added.

She highlighted that "Great teams produce great results, so this significant milestone in Hollard's journey to become Ghana's favorite insurer is a team effort and has been achieved with the help of the entire Hollard team, made up of our General Insurance company, Hollard Insurance, led by Daniel Boi Addo, the Life Insurance company, Hollard Life Assurance, headed by Nashiru Iddrisu, as well as the team at the group office, especially Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, our creative and hard-working Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

"As an organization whose purpose is to enable more people to create and secure a better future, we are excited to see our activities translating into a deepening penetration of insurance in Ghana", she underscored.