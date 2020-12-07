Africa: CAF Champions League - Must Win Game for PWD Bamenda

The Abakwa Boys will play against Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa today, December 4, 2020 in the return leg preliminary round of the competition in Johannesburg.

Champions of Cameroon, PWD Social Club of Bamenda, will clash with Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa today, December 4, 2020 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. The encounter will be the second leg preliminary round of the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League. Today's encounter promises to produce a lot of fireworks as each side will be out for a victory. In the first leg played on November 29, 2020 at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium, PWD Bamenda were beaten 1-0. Kaiser Chiefs goal was scored by Erick Mathoho's during the second half of the match.

Since then, the Abakwa Boys have been training hard at the Njalla Quan Stadium in Limbe ahead of the crucial second leg. The head coach, David Pagou and the players have been correcting the mistakes of the first leg in order to ensure a victory in South Africa. PWD Bamenda needs a convincing victory to be able to keep their chances of qualifying for the next round of the competition. Originally scheduled to leave for South Africa on Wednesday December 2, 2020, PWD Bamenda only travelled yesterday Thursday December 3, 2020 due to certain constraints especially the lack of visas. Sources close to PWD Bamenda say the team through FECAFOOT had written to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a reprogramming of the match on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Kaiser Chiefs on their part are capitalising on their advantage over PWD Bamenda in this game. Coach Pitso Mosimane will be counting on the talents of experienced goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and a host of other players. Chiefs will be counting on past experiences in the second leg, since first competing in the CAF Champions League in 1993. Chiefs have always managed to win the home leg of a preliminary round. They won in 1993, 2005, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The winner of this round will be facing the Angolan side Primero De Agosto over two legs in the first round. Kick off for the game against PWD Bamenda which will be played without fans as per CAF rules will be at 18h00, FNB Stadium.