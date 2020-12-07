Somalia: Danab Forces Nab Al-Shabaab Commander in Lower Shabelle Region

The U.S trained elite forces have nabbed Alshabab commander in an operation in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday According to a statement released by the military, they captured the commander following a tip-off in Wanlaweyn district.

The militant commander was identified Mohamud Mohamed Sheikh Ali.

The move comes barely after the military and Jubaland recaptured three villages in Southern Somalia during an operation on Friday.

Government forces have in recent days intensified operations in the against al-Shabab extremists, who have been hiding in rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines in the capital and elsewhere.

Al Shabaab which is linked to Alqaeda was driven out of Mogadishu in late 2011 and are struggling to overthrow the federal government.

Al Shabaab wants to impose its strict version of sharia or Islamic law based in their own interpretation across the Horn of Africa state.