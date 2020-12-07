Somalia: Danab Forces Nab Al-Shabaab Commander in Lower Shabelle Region

5 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The U.S trained elite forces have nabbed Alshabab commander in an operation in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday According to a statement released by the military, they captured the commander following a tip-off in Wanlaweyn district.

The militant commander was identified Mohamud Mohamed Sheikh Ali.

The move comes barely after the military and Jubaland recaptured three villages in Southern Somalia during an operation on Friday.

Government forces have in recent days intensified operations in the against al-Shabab extremists, who have been hiding in rural areas and conducting ambushes and planting landmines in the capital and elsewhere.

Al Shabaab which is linked to Alqaeda was driven out of Mogadishu in late 2011 and are struggling to overthrow the federal government.

Al Shabaab wants to impose its strict version of sharia or Islamic law based in their own interpretation across the Horn of Africa state.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.