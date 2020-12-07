Nigeria: Yoruba Believe in Nigerian Unity, Says Oyetola

Osogbo — The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, at the weekend said the Yoruba people are a nation of hospitable and accommodating people who believe in the oneness of Nigeria.

Oyetola, who was fielding questions from international media organisations-BBC, Voice of America, DW News and Radio France-during the 29th edition of Owu International Conference, also lauded the Yoruba race for the role it is playing in fostering peace and unity in Nigeria.

Commenting on the theme of the conference: 'Harmony in Owu polity: A recipe for national unity', Oyetola described the Yoruba race as a believer in the harmony and oneness of the country, adding that the migration of other tribes to their territories and settlements is not an issue because they are accommodating and hospitable.

The governor also commended the commitment of the Amotekun Security Corps adopted by states in the South-west region, adding that the outfit is delivering on its mandate as a complementary security apparatus in the region.

He said the operations of Amotekun in the region have helped to reduce banditry, rape, kidnap and other vices, as he lauded the outfit particularly for facilitating the rescue of the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State governor.

Oyetola also charged the citizenry that security is the collective responsibility of everyone, and that citizens should not hesitate to pass information that could help security agencies to discharge their duties better.

The governor disclosed that his administration has adopted stakeholders' engagement forum by which the yearnings and aspirations of the youths are aggregated to help the government know how to harness their potential.

He also stated that investment in sports and other strategic youths engagement measures were also efforts adopted by the state government.

The governor revealed that the state would soon unveil its youth policy, which he said is focused on four cardinal areas-Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education-as part of its management approach.

This, according to Oyetola, is rooted in the vision of his administration to prioritise issues pertaining to the welfare and security of citizens.

Oyetola, who commended the youths for their resilience over the years, insisted that the #EndSARS protest was an outcome of the pent-up anger of Nigerians against police brutality, adding that it was neither politically motivated nor had any ethnic colouration.

The conference was attended by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chief host, and the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelade Makama, who was the royal host.