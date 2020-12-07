Seychelles: Sailing Awards Led to Fisheries, Environmental Studies for Miss Seychelles Contestant

6 December 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organization Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With one day to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Alison Manoella Hoareau.

Hailing from the central district of Mont Buxton on the main island of Hoareau is the youngest in a family of two children. Growing up, Hoareau was introduced to water sports specifically sailing and swimming.

At age 8 Hoareau was already competing in and winning sailing competitions. Her love for the sport has seen her compete both locally and internationally and winning awards, trophies and medals. Now 23, the sea lover has not only embraced sports as her passion but also environment protection and conservation because of her love for the ocean.

The beauty contestant is a graduate of the Seychelles Maritime Academy and has an Advanced Certificate in Fisheries Science. "I was part of several environmental initiatives, including the first coral restoration project in the Curieuse Island Marine Park," explained Hoareau.

With her focus now firmly on her future, Hoareau is currently at the University of Seychelles where she is following a BSc (Honours) in Environmental Science course.

