South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Extends Condolences to Bozzoli Family

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology is saddened by the news of the passing of its member, Prof Belinda Bozzoli.

Prof Belinda Bozzoli has been a member of the committee since the 5th Parliament. As a member of the committee with extensive and thorough knowledge of the higher education sector, she, as part of the collective of the committee, used her knowledge and expertise to conduct thorough and effective oversight over the Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology.

Her passion and commitment to her work made her a valuable asset to the committee. The committee will miss her and the frank and straightforward manner in which she conducted her work. South Africa is poorer with the loss of Prof Bozzoli.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Philly Mapulane, said: "We wish the Bozzoli family, friends and loved ones strength during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time."