South Africa: DStv Premiership - Profligate Pirates Drop Points - - Baroka Up to Third

analysis

It was another entertaining weekend in the DStv Premiership, with 14 goals scored across the six fixtures.

After each of the four fixtures played on Saturday failed to produce winners, with draws for title hopefuls Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, the pair of encounters that took place on Sunday saw two teams walk away with invaluable three points apiece.

Profligate Pirates

Orlando Pirates missed the opportunity to leapfrog Swallows into second place on the DStv Premiership log, much to the frustration of coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The Buccaneers played out to an exciting 2-2 draw against Cape Town City, coming back from behind twice thanks to a Vincent Pule brace.

Whereas Zinnbauer might have been impressed by his team's character in coming back, there would have been disappointment that they dropped more points this season.

This was their fourth draw in six matches this term. This is despite the Soweto side dominating goal-scoring chances on the day, with 20 against the nine City had. They also hit the woodwork twice.

"I think you see two post shots, a lot of chances. I think together maybe 12 or 50. I don't know what we have [to do] to score," Zinnbauer told Supersport...