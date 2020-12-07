South Africa: Business Highlights of the Week - Eoh, Banks, Altron

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Gunnion

IT services company EOH is ready to begin a new chapter. Well, almost. It still has a few pages to turn, including the debt situation auditors flagged with the twice-delayed release of its annual results this week. While many companies with September year-ends are releasing their numbers, EOH's date back to July.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

Granted, apart from Covid-19, the company has had a lot on its plate due to irregularities, fraudulent contracts, premature recognition of revenue and a number of other factors that resulted in a crisis under its previous management - and a big restatement of its accounts for the past few years.

Former investment banker Stephen van Coller has been leading a clean-up since he took over as CEO in 2018, including a review of its financial reporting process. Last year, a forensic report by law firm ENSafrica uncovered suspicious transactions worth R1.2-billion. EOH was hit with a R7.5-million fine by the JSE in July - with R2.5-million suspended for the next five years.

It all culminated in Van Coller's two-hour appearance before the Zondo commission late last month, where he outlined the misdeeds and detailed how he had prioritised clean governance. ENS also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Daily Maverick

