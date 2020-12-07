Africa: 'The Great Covid-19 Vaccine Heist'

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fatima Hassan

Why COVAX is a part of a bigger global health injustice and patent monopoly problem.

So, 2020 is almost over, the Covid-19 pandemic is not. Worse, socioeconomic inequality, hunger and health colonialism have been aggravated.

Vaccine research has accelerated on an unprecedented, although welcomed, basis, with over 200 vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical research. Early results from among a handful of vaccine candidates show some promise that in the medium term we could exit this pandemic, but perhaps not its devastating consequences. Global health leaders have agreed that potential future Covid-19 vaccines must be considered a global public good and become the People's Vaccine. And last week, the UK government even issued emergency regulatory approval for one such vaccine candidate.

But it is one thing to have an approved vaccine, quite another to afford and have access to it, in an equitable fashion. This is because rich countries have pre-ordered enough doses to cover their populations several times over, leaving us in the global south with insufficient supplies for our populations in greatest need and at high risk. In South Africa, this is exacerbated by our two-tiered health system which often benefits those with private health insurance, unless...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

