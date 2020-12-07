Ghana: Let's Safeguard Our Peace-Duncan Williams

5 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) Ministry is urging Ghanaians to safeguard the country's peace as the country goes to polls on Monday.

According to him, "no country will prosper without peace. If a country will dwell in peace, then anything that will fight peace must be eradicated."

Archbishop Williams made this remark at the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service for Election 2020 organised on the theme "Seek Peace & Pursue It" in Accra on Sunday.

He said peace "is a state of tranquillity which produces stability and where stability produces creativity, creativity produces productivity and productivity produces prosperity."

For this reason, he admonished Ghanaians to pray fervently to ensure that the elections were violence free, during and after.

"We need to pray for the elections and any outcome that will fight the nation's peace," Archbishop Williams charged Ghanaians.

He,therefore,called on Ghanaians to detach themselves from activities that heightened tensions during electioneering years.

The Service was graced by religious leaders in the country, including the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC), and the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC).

Some of the leaders present were the Chairman of the CCG, Rev. Dr Paul Kwame Boafo, the President of the GPCC, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye and the founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

