Ghana: Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II Takes Seat As Member of Council of State

5 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yaw Kyei

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in the new President of the National House of Chiefs (NHC), Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, as a member of the Council of State.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, President Akufo-Addo congratulated him on his election as the President of the NHC and on his appointment as a member of the Council of State.

Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, who is the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso in the Western North Region, by institutional representation, replaces Togbe Afede XIV, the immediate past President of the NHC, who lost his re-election bid last month.

President Akufo-Addo said Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II's predecessor, Togbe Afede, was an active council member who made invaluable contributions to the work of the council.

"I'm sure you are aware of the circumstances that brought you here and the onerous task ahead of you.

"Your predecessor was active on the Council and made valuable inputs to its proceedings, so you have your work cut out. I am hopeful that you would live up to the task," he said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Ogyeahohuo Gyebi II to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities in service to the country, and entreated him to carry out his duties dispassionately.

"As a distinguished traditional ruler, you have the quality of experience that can enhance the work of the Council.

"You are joining a Council that has proven so far to be very effective and excellent in its deliberations and outputs... it is my hope and expectation that you'll also make sound contributions to the proceedings of the Council and thereby add value to its products and help enrich my Presidency for the benefit of the Ghanaian people," he stressed.

On his part, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II pledged to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

"I will work with other members of the Council to ensure that the President is given the best counsel to enable him (President Akufo-Addo) achieve his vision and mandate," he said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.