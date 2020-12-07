Ghana: Police Grab Man for Possessing Pistol, Military Accoutrement

Cape Coast — The Central Regional Police command has arrested a man for possessing a pistol and military accoutrement, in a hotel room at Ajumako in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District of the Central Region.

The pistol, according to the police, was registered in the name of Dr Kwabena Duffour, whose identity was yet to be established.

The Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, who confirmed the story, said the police were carrying out investigations into the matter.

She said that, other items found in the room, included military camouflage dress, military boot, desert boot, three handcuffs, jack knife, hood, mask, military belt, three plastic bullet proof vest and black muffler.

DSP Oppong said the arrest followed reports that weapons and military accoutrement were concealed in a hotel room at Ajumako Essiam.

She said when the police went to the hotel, they had information that some well- built men had lodged at the facility on Wednesday at about 11pm.

DSP Oppong said when the police conducted a search in the room, they found the suspect in room 124 of the hotel.

She indicated that, a search by the police in the room, uncovered a Czech made pistol loaded with seven rounds of ammunitions and military accouterment.

DSP Oppong assured the public that the police had put in place adequate security measures to ensure law and order in the district before, during and after the December 7 polls.