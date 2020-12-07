South Africa: Parliament's Presiding Officers Send Condolences On the Passing of Hon Belinda Bozzoli, MP

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ms Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Amos Masondo, wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family of Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament, Professor Belinda Bozzoli, who passed on today, after a long battle with cancer.

Professor Bozzoli, who joined Parliament in 2014 as a Member of the National Assembly, served in the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology.

"Parliament is left poorer with the passing on of a formidable scholar and a renowned writer who used her knowledge and expertise to the service of the people and advancement of the oversight work of Parliament. She was passionate about the education sector, and despite her ailing health, she continued to serve and contributed immensely to the oversight programme of the committee. She leaves behind an indelible mark, which will always be cherished, as it represents the dedication, selflessness and patriotism that South Africa needs to advance development", said the Presiding Officers.

Parliament Presiding Officers send their heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and everyone whose life she touched.