South Africa: Fast-Changing Electricity Landscape Calls for Robust Regulatory Reform

SA's electricity sector faces a perfect storm. Cheap and agile renewable energy, coupled with global divestment from fossil fuel, is fast disrupting legacy technologies and business model paradigms. While a fresh vision for the sector is urgently needed, short-term regulatory reforms can help close the energy supply gap.

South Africa's electricity sector, based on a centralised monopoly and commensurate regulatory regime, can no longer achieve its primary objective: supplying citizens and the economy with reliable and affordable electricity without burdening the fiscus. South Africans experience this failure all the time as unpredictable load shedding and costly Eskom bailouts at a time when our country can least afford it.

Simultaneously, it is now clear from Eskom's own reports and statements that reliability maintenance on its old coal plants and the government's new power procurement processes will not be enough to address the energy supply gap. Investment in further new capacity is needed urgently as South Africa embarks on a path towards rebuilding its economy.

The fastest option for reducing the threat of load shedding in the short term is unlocking new distributed power generation supply projects in the residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial and mining sectors....