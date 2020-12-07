Tunisia: Rapeseed Cultivation Has Grown to 13,000 Hectares Since Its Reintegration (Ministry of Agriculture)

5 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The oilseed rape cultivation has grown to about 13 thousand hectares in the 2019/2020 season since its reintegration, compared to 856 hectares in the 2014/2015 season.

The production of vegetable oils has also increased from 175 tonnes during the 2014/2015 season to about 6 thousand tonnes during the 2019/2020 season, according to data presented at a working session held Friday in Tunis.

Participants stressed the need to support this sector through scientific research in all areas, such as the development of technical packages, increasing production efficiency and developing the quality of rapeseed oils according to market needs.

They also emphasised the importance of working to develop the competitiveness of the entire sector to ensure its sustainability, said a statement from the Ministry.

Rapeseed from the Brassicaceae family ranks third in the world as an edible vegetable oil after palm oil and soybean oil, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

This flowering plant, demanded by farmers due to its safe marketing, contributes to improving the yield of land sown with wheat at a rate varying between 10 and 15%.

This plant grows mainly in deep soils rich in organic matter, in areas where the average annual rainfall is above 400 mm, including Zaghouan, Nabeul, Bizerte, Jendouba, El Kef, Siliana and Greater Tunis.

However, the demand for cultivation remains below potential due to the climate, the recent start of its planting and fear of its financial profitability.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

