Angola: Covid-19 - Angola to Receive 15 Million Doses of Vaccine

Luanda — The Republic of Angola expects to receive by April 2021 a total of 15 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19, announced last Friday, in Luanda, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

According to the minister - who spoke Friday to journalists, on the fringes of the launching ceremony of the vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis, measles, and the administration of Vitamin A - the referred number of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the country by stages.

She went on to inform that initially the country will get five million doses of the vaccine. The prevision, she said, is that the country will receive 15 million doses by April 2021.

According to the Health minister, in the first stage, the authorities intend to immunize those professionals that are normally on the frontline of the fight against the pandemic (Covid-19), such as health workers and those that deemed active cases (diseased).

Minister Sílvia Lutucuta also announced that the government has been working with Covax - made up by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) - with goal to guarantee the country's access to vaccines.

"(... ) We'll only use vaccines certified by the WHO", she assured.