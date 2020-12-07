Angola/Equatorial Guinea: Football - Petro Move to Next Stage of Champions League

Luanda — Petro de Luanda moved last Saturday to the second stage of the race of access to the final phase of the African Champion Clubs Cup, after drawing 2-2 with Akonangui of Equatorial-Guinea.

This second-leg match took place in 11 de Novembro Stadium without public.

By half time, Petro de Luanda were ahead of the score by 1-0, a goal scored by Thiago Azulão. The second goal was scored by Yano when the opponents were ahead of the score.

In the first-leg encounter, Petro de Luanda beat the opponent by 1-0, a goal scored by Thiago Azulão.