Angola/Equatorial Guinea: Football - Petro Move to Next Stage of Champions League

5 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda moved last Saturday to the second stage of the race of access to the final phase of the African Champion Clubs Cup, after drawing 2-2 with Akonangui of Equatorial-Guinea.

This second-leg match took place in 11 de Novembro Stadium without public.

By half time, Petro de Luanda were ahead of the score by 1-0, a goal scored by Thiago Azulão. The second goal was scored by Yano when the opponents were ahead of the score.

In the first-leg encounter, Petro de Luanda beat the opponent by 1-0, a goal scored by Thiago Azulão.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.