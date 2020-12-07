Tanzania: Pinda Urges Experts to Improve Livestock, Fishery Sectors

FORMER Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has called on livestock and fisheries experts to improve the two sectors to enable them have significant contribution to the country's economic growth.

He gave the advice after hosting experts in the production and development of livestock and fisheries products at his residence where he also engages in agriculture, livestock and fishing activities.

The experts visited the former premier to learn and share experiences on the development and production of livestock and fisheries products.

Official statistics show that Tanzania has over 30 million cattle, 20 million goats and millions of other animals.

According to Pinda, if the livestock sector is well managed it could help to transform people's lives and boost the national Gross Domestic Product.

"In this regard, I must say that there is still a lot of work to be done," he said.

"I am happy with the way President John Magufuli and the ruling party's election manifesto on livestock sector. The manifesto directly explains how it will bring changes in livestock, fisheries and agriculture sectors."

Mr Pinda believes it is the right time for the experts to lead the change in which most players are smallholder farmers who need their attention.

He believes that if experts put in place effective systems, they can attract young graduates to enter the livestock, fisheries and agriculture sectors.

"There are plenty of opportunities in these sectors... they are great and can bring great change in the country's economy and individual people," he added.

The Chairman of the Tanzania Society of Animal Production (TSAP) Dr Daniel Komwihangilo said as veterinary and fisheries experts have benefited greatly from the visit.

He said experts can agree that patience, commitment and efforts are crucial when targeting to get success.

"The main thing we have learned here is that livestock can be farmed productively if you take into account advice from livestock experts and use of science and technology," he said.

He said Mr Pinda has been able to attain good results by heeding expert advice.

The veterinarians met in Dodoma for a three-day conference to discuss best ways to raise the value chain of livestock and fisheries so that the sectors can be more productive.