Tanzania: Fountain Gate Intensify Chances for P' League

FOUNTAIN Gate FC have intensified their search for the Premier League promotion next season as they lead the pack of the First Division League (FDL) group B with 16 points from six matches.

They are just one point above second placed Geita Gold who from the equal number of games (6), they have attained 15 points to make the contest very interesting.

However, the marathon is tight for the former three Premier League sides Singida United, Mbao FC and Alliance FC which sit at the bottom places of the table making it a mountaneous task for them to win top flight league promotion next season.

The trio were relegated last season after failing to grab essential points to make them stay put in the contest but, they seem to have lost focus in the FDL basing on their level of performance.

Singida United are eighth on the 10-team table with 2 points from five matches drawn after registering two draws and are yet to win any game so far.

Again, Mbao are winless as they have lost all their five games without recording a draw to make it a sketchy mission in their quest to earn top flight league promotion next term.

For now, Mbao is under the former Taifa Stars coach Ammy Ninje who is drilling the players to make sure that they do not cross the boundary and drop into the Second Division League (SDL).

However, in one of his interviews recently, Ninje elaborated that his intention to land at Mbao is to nurture good talents to be transferred to Europe for professional football careers.

Again, once a respected youth teams in the Mainland Premier League last season, Alliance look to have pressed the wrong button as they continue to capsize in the FDL.

They accommodate the 10th place without winning a single match in five appearances and have scored only one goal in those encounters meaning that if they fail to wake up, then a path to the SDL is waiting for them.

Here is where the saying that it becomes easy for a team to be relegated and difficult to be promoted comes through.

People expected strong response in the FDL from Singida United, Mbao and Alliance but, it is currently not the case.