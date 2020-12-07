Tanzania: PS Challenges Teachers to Adopt ICT Skills

TEACHERS have been urged to have thorough technological skills in order to improve teaching and learning in schools.

Speaking at the climax of a seven-day Information Communication and Technology (ICT) training for 297 teachers over the weekend, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication Dr Zainab Chaula said teachers must explore ways how the current generation can benefit from the capabilities of modern ICT.

"The world has changed and technology is here to stay," she said, insisting that teachers won't be spared on using the new technology in their undertakings.

She appealed to teachers to also spread the knowledge gained to their colleagues and help improve teaching and learning at their respective schools.

"I urge all of you not to be discouraged but work diligently knowing that you are more than just caretakers or student parents," she said.

She said the training they received was meant to changing their perspectives and the government expects it will bring positive results in public schools since the end result must be producing ICT competent graduates.

"We used to complete schools and still we were unable to turn on computers. This training should not end on teachers but benefit the entire school community," Dr Chaula emphasized.

She praised the teachers for completing the weeklong training, telling organisers to accommodate a large number of teachers in future.

The training was organised by the Universal Communication Services Access Fund (UCSAF) and held at the University of Dodoma.

UCSAF Chief Executive Officer Justina Mashiba said the fund has been donating ICT facilities in public schools and trained teachers to improve their teaching and learning practices at their respective schools.

She said that since 2016 UCSAF has managed to train 2,213 teachers for primary and secondary schools in building their confidence and capacity on ICT.

"UCSAF is currently working with other key stakeholders in the line of partnership to support schools," she said, adding that it includes the President's Office -- Regional Administration and Local Governments -- and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The Director of Primary Education in the President's Office -- Regional Administration and Local Governments -- Ms Suzan Nusu said all teachers who participated in the training have demonstrated a competency character.

She said they were picked on merit, performance and deliverance.