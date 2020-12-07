Tanzania: Govt Commended for Supporting Mocu

THE leadership of Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) has commended the government for supporting and enabling it continue enrolling more students every year.

This was expressed by MoCU Vice Chancellor Prof Alfred Sife during the sixth graduation ceremony held at the campus grounds at the weekend.

"The cooperation we are receiving from the government has helped us to make great strides in development and this trend is reflected in the number of students admitted to MoCU which has continued increasing every year. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for enabling MoCU to admit more students in recent years compared to the past," he said.

He noted that despite several challenges facing the institution, the leadership of MoCU would continue improving the learning and teaching environment and opportunities.

Citing the challenges, Prof Sife said they included lack of funds for training professionals in the Master's degrees programmes and increase efficiency and productivity.

"Other challenges include lack of financial resources for research and publications, lack of development funds for the construction of libraries, hostels, lecture halls, renovation of old infrastructure and the purchase of computers for students' training purposes and a shortage of staff compared to an increase in the number of students," he said.

Earlier, Chairman of Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU) Council, George Yambesi said 2,283 prospective graduands graduated, including Vice Chancellor Prof Sife.

"In a special way, I would like to congratulate Vice Chancellor Prof Alfred Sife, who is today receiving his Postgraduate Diploma in Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (PGD-SACCOS)," he said.

The graduation ceremony was led by Chancellor of MoCU, former Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania Pius Msekwa, who conferred on graduates certificates and degrees according to their qualifications.