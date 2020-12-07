Tanzania: Over 70 Researchers Groomed to Study Tanzanian Customs, Traditions, Cultures

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in collaboration with the Zanzibar Chief Statistician Office, has assigned 74 researchers to study customs, traditions and cultures of Tanzania.

The two institutions will also work with the United Nations Women (UN-Women) and Economic Development Organisation to study other issues such as gender equality and laws in the country.

Speaking during the launch of training, Ms Rose Minja from NBS said the target was to know people's understanding on key issues of study.

Speaking on behalf of Statistician General, Dr Albina Chuwa, Ms Minja said evaluation would be conducted after data collection and establish if such understanding could have led to gender discrimination in different sectors of the economy such as employment, health, education, property ownership and business.

Other targets are to put in place law and planning systems that will safeguard women' rights, improve gender equality and have proper data that will include basic indicators on discrimination in customs, traditions and cultures.

Findings of the study are expected to accelerate sustainable development that will be reflected in the evaluation of the implementation of various government development programmes at international, regional and national levels.

The 74 researchers from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar are meeting for training after which they will engage in the study in 217 research areas, some 182 in Mainland Tanzania and others in Zanzibar.

The study will involve 4,240 households selected scientifically to get representative samples.

At least 8,680 individuals will be involved, including 4,340 women. The structure will help get the results at Union level.

Manyara Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Misaile Mussa said the study would also help identify new strategies used in gender-based violence, especially against women.

A specialist on a women programme from the UN, Dr Sadananda Mitra, said the international body had decided to support the research so that correct statistics were obtained as regards gender issues and customs and at the end a better system could be put in place.