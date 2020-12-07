Angolan President Wants to Strengthen Relations With Burkina Faso

5 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço manifested last Saturday his willingness to continue taking steps towards boosting the relations, in various domains, with Burkina Faso.

The intention is expressed on a message of congratulations from the Angolan Head of Sate to his counterpart of Burkina Faso, Rock Marc Christian Kaboré, in the ambit of the latter's reelection as president of the West African country as a result of the elections held on 22 November this year.

On the letter, João Lourenço encourages Rock Marc Christian Kaboré to continue making efforts to consolidate peace and security in Burkina Faso.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

