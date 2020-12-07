Namibia: Itula Tells Officials to Distinguish Party From Govt Jobs

THE president of Independent Patriots for Change, Panduleni Itula on Saturday marched through the streets of Walvis Bay with the new leadership of the town and the two constituencies.

The leaders who were accompanied by hundreds of IPC members and supporters walked through the town and the two locations of Kuisebmond and Naraville, waving to the residents.

After the walk, the party members congregated at Independence beach next to the navy barracks where Itula addressed them.

He reminded the councillors, who will be on the government payroll, that when they are at party events they will be addressed as party members and not by the government portfolios they hold.

"We are not going to make that mistake. Yes, we will still honour and respect the office they hold and we honour the mayor and councillors but they come in their individual capacity and when they pronounce themselves at these gatherings they will pronounce themselves as members of IPC, not government officials," said Itula.

He asked the new leaders to make the distinction between the office they hold and their allegiance to the party and separate them completely.

Itula warned the councils against using the leadership hats to enforce authority whenever they are in public.

"Our government officials representing IPC will adhere to the principles of separation of powers. When they are here they are IPC," he said.

The delighted Itula used the platform to remind the voters of what they voted for.

"We appreciate that you voted for IPC and you voted for one single thing 'change' and you know that it is time for change," said Itula.