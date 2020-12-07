Egypt: Defense Minister Witnesses Main Stage of Mediterranean's 'Medusa 10'

5 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production Lt. Mohamed Zaki attended Saturday the main stage of a joint naval drill dubbed "Medusa 10" in the Mediterranean.

The multi-day training involves units from the Egyptian, Greek, Cypriot, French, and UAE naval and air forces.

Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohamed Farid was also in attendance along with the Greek defence minister and representatives of the defence ministries of the participating states.

The main stage started with a detailed brief on the training activities and timeline aboard Anwar El Sadat aircraft carrier.

The training also included maritime activities on how to apply sailing formations, counter hostile targets and repel non-traditional threats, as well as inspecting suspected vessels.

The drill is part of the coordination efforts and joint work to confront the challenges in the Mediterranean region.

