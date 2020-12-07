Egypt: Sisi Directs Setting System for Axes Services Centers

5 December 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed Saturday setting a new system for axes services centres, in a way supporting the national project for the new roads nationwide.

The move aims at providing the necessary services, enhancing and ensuring safety for users of these roads, as well as making an investment and economic revenues and creating more jobs through such centres, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

The president also directed his urban planning adviser Amir Sayed, and president of the National Company for Roads Magdi Nour to optimize the use of the road vicinity in a manner consistent with the civilization and urban expansion that the state aims to achieve.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

