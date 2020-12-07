South Africa: Deep Medicine - Artificial Intelligence Is Changing the Face of Healthcare, Daily

opinion

Proponents have long argued that the Fourth Industrial Revolution could be the key to finding solutions to some of our most deep-seated medical problems. The unprecedented responses to the coronavirus pandemic have been an exemplification of this.

This year has been a great definer. As we waged a battle against an unknown entity, proponents of artificial intelligence (AI) were swift to act. Just last week, DeepMind announced that it has cracked what is referred to as a 50-year-old scientific riddle. It has solved the protein-folding problem. In other words, it can determine a protein's 3D shape from its amino-acid sequence, making it easier to develop treatments for a range of diseases from cancer to the coronavirus.

To do this, researchers trained the DeepMind algorithm on a public database, which contained about 170,000 protein sequences and their shapes over a few weeks, running the equivalent of 100 to 200 graphics processing units. In recent years, DeepMind has been most recognised for its ability to beat human beings in games such as Go or Atari Classics. These were, in a sense, testing grounds for ultimately solving real-world problems.

As DeepMind's founder Demis Hassabis said at the announcement last week: "It marks an...