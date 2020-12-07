South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Recommends Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy

document

The Select Committee on Land Reform, Environment, Mineral Resources and Energy has resolved to recommend the approval of the agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community and the South Africa government for cooperation in peaceful uses of Nuclear Energy.

The committee was last week briefed by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on the nuclear energy agreement between the South African government and the European Atomic Energy Community (EURATOM).

The main purpose of the cooperation agreement is to expand and deepen the mutual economic, scientific and technical benefits of the cooperation. The agreement is a tool that will be used to create the foundation for the cooperation between South Africa and EURATOM in the field of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The committee thanked the department for this international agreement with the European Atomic Energy Community and notes in this regard that the agreement includes countries with advanced nuclear programmes, expertise and knowledge that will benefit South Africa and its aspirations.

The committee was of the view that foreseeable benefits will not only affect the energy sector, but will also contribute towards the economic sectors such as consumer products, agriculture, industry, health, scientific research, transport, water resources and the environmental sectors.

The committee has indicated that the consultation process on the agreement conducted by the department is appreciated, however, the committee said the departments of health, agriculture, and rural development seem to have been left out of this process. The committee is of the opinion that these departments are also beneficiaries of this agreement and should be made aware about it.

The committee welcomed the proposed implementation plan for the ratification of the agreement including the instruments to address potential non-compliance.