Nigeria: Govt Commission 8.25 Megawatts Solar Hybrid Project

7 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — The Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, at the weekend commissioned and handed over 8.25MW of Solar Hybrid Project to the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM).

Jedy-Agba, who was represented by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mr. Ahmed Salihijo Ahmed, explained that the FUAM is one of the nine institutions earmarked to operate off the national grid through efficient energy source.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project, which was signed in 2017 with REA under the Energising Education Programme (EEP) Phase 1, comprising nine universities, was meant to supply reliable and sustainable off-grid electricity on campus, provide energy efficient solar street lights to ensure safety for students and develop and operate a training centre that would train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy.

The minister of state said the EEP is targeted at training 200 students per university for expertise in the scheme in its first phase, which has undergone standard process of design and testing.

He further disclosed that the FUAM's project is handled by Sterling and Wilson and acknowledged the central role of the Ministry of Power in the delivery of the project.

The minister of state hoped that the project, which is designed to meet the energy needs of the university and delivered in conformity with best national practices, would be sustained and used optimally.

Commenting on the achievement, the Senate Committee Chairman on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who was full of gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the success of the project, said that the National Assembly would continue to support the president's good initiatives.

Suswam noted that the project, which is a new phenomenon in power generation, would further help to serve the power needs of rural communities.

The Vice Chancellor, FUAM, in his part said the university is supporting President Buhari's next level agenda through fruitful research, technological and scientific breakthroughs as well as practical farming activities.

He assured that the commissioning and handover of the project by the REA would enhance teaching, workshops and work output.

Read the original article on This Day.

