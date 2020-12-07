Somalia: Prime Minister Roble Leaving No Stone Unturned to Hold Inclusive Elections

In recent days, there has been a concerted effort led by the Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to ensure that elections take place in the country through cooperation with Federal Member States leaders and politicians who have declared their bid to run for the presidency.

Roble, who is seen as a peace-maker PM by opposition figures for his keenness to resolve any concerns through dialogue, has recently held direct talks with the presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland as the relations between the federal government and the regional states have been at a low-point for the past few weeks.

According to sources close to Puntland and Jubbaland States, the leaders of the two Federal member states Said Abdullahi Deni and Ahmed Madobe respectively see Roble's efforts as a positive and optimistic gesture.

In Mogadishu, PM Roble is holding separate meetings with the politicians from Hawiye who are vying for the country's top seat, with the aim to address their concerns over the election and ways to move forward.

Appointed last September 2020, Prime Minister Roble, who is not contesting for the presidency of Somalia, appears to be the most trusted politician in the country at this critical juncture.