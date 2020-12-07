Nigeria: 'Amendment of NIMET Act Will Boost IGR'

7 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has assured that the planned amendment of the Act establishing the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) will enhance the agency's revenue base.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji gave the assurance during the committee's oversight visit to the agency's headquarters at Abuja.

Nnaji regretted that despite the wide range of services NIMET offers to various sectors of the economy, only the aviation sector pays the agency for its services.

Nnaji said such a situation would no longer be tolerated if the agency must remain in business, adding that a lot of resources in terms of equipment and manpower are daily deployed by NIMET to give weather forecasts to marine, oil and gas, construction industry, water resources and agriculture without returns.

The chairman, however, reassured the management of the agency that the current amendment bill before the National Assembly when passed into law would empower NIMET to collect revenues from all organisations that make use of its services.

He praised the current management for their forward-looking initiatives, which according to him has placed the agency on a global map as a leading meteorological organisation in Africa providing support services to several African countries.

Earlier in welcoming the committee, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Sani Mashi told the visiting legislators that the agency was rated among the best by the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO), adding that NIMET was the first African Meteorological Agency to scale through the International Standard Organization (ISO) standards this year despite the challenges of COVID-19.

He disclosed that NIMET offers technical support services to several African countries, including trainings for various category of professionals, adding that the agency's pool of manpower are world class professionals in Meteorological services.

He requested for the support of the National Assembly to enable NIMET expand its internally generated revenue (IGR) beyond aviation sector.

The Director General further disclosed that the international oil companies (IOCs) spend the sum of $230 million annually for Meteorological services from outside the country stressing that NIMET can provide same services the oil companies contract outside the country.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.