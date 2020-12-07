Namibia: Omaruru Covid-19 Contained

THE Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula says the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases at Omaruru is coming from one secondary school and it has been contained.

According to Shangula the health team at the town has the situation under control. The team consists of doctors, surveillance and contact tracing specialists as well as psychosocial support officials.

"Once the virus is concentrated in one area it is easy to handle. The difficulty is when it is diffused in the community without any concentration area," he said.

Shangula added that all positive cases at the school have been isolated and contacts are quarantined.

He implored the pupils who are still busy with exams to continue following the set public health measures of washing hands, social distancing and wearing of masks, to protect themselves and others from contracting the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, increasing the numbers of cases at Otjiwarongo are from a mine, while those at Lüderitz are from the community and fishing factories.