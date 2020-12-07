Somalia Partnership Forum Kicks Off in Mogadishu

7 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somalia Partnership Forum kicked off in Mogadishu on Sunday morning to discuss the country's elections, security, recent developments and the general situation in the country.

The one day conference is attended by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, federal members state the head of the UN mission in Somalia, James Swan, and Ambassador Francisco Madeira.

The conference will be discussed on issues including the country's elections, security, recent developments and the general situation in the country.

Today's conference follows a similar one in October 2019 in Mogadishu where representatives from about 50 countries converged in Mogadishu for the Somalia Partnership Forum the first to be held in the country since the forum started in London in 2017.

This year marks the culmination of a difficult transition period in Somalia, in preparation for the upcoming 2020/21 elections.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

