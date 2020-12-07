Nigeria: Recession - Emefiele Calls for Moderate Consumption of Foreign Goods

7 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Kaduna — The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has advised Nigerians to moderate their insatiable tastes for consumption of foreign goods to stabilise the nation's economy.

Emefiele, gave the advice during a one-day interactive engagement session with stakeholders on the five year Policy thrust of the CBN. The event was held in Kaduna.

In attendance were the organized labour union, commercial banks executives and among others.

Emefiele in an interview with journalists shortly after the interactive session, said the most lasting and sustainable measure to grow the nation's economy fast is by producing what we eat in the country.

He recalled that in the 70s, the country invested in agriculture, production of some basic items to cater for its needs and export of locally produced goods to strengthen its currency and the economy.

Represented by Assistant Director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Sam Okogbue, the apex bank governor advised Nigerians "to return to production of what they consume. Nigerians should go back to moderation of their taste and consumption of foreign food.

"If we do so, it will help the government to stabilise the economy," he emphasized.

While noting that, the nation's economy has been affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the #ENDSARS saga, Emefiele said there was the need to accelerate growth of double digits by reducing inflation.

This according to him, would lower rate of unemployment and put the country back on track.

In his welcome address, the branch controller of the CBN in Kaduna, Umar Biu, said that the interactive session would create opportunity for the department and the relevant stakeholders to carefully deliberate on the subject of discourse to chart a way forward for socioeconomic development of the nation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.