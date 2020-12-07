Africa: Wafu B - Ivory Coast Hold Nigeria At the Wafu 'B' U-20 Championship

6 December 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ivory Coast scored a dramatic late goal to salvage a draw against arch-rivals Nigeria at the WAFU 'B' U-20 Championship at the Stade De Gaulles in Porto Novo on Sunday.

Two second-half goals ensured that continental giants ended their match 1-1 while keeping alive their hopes of advancing from the tricky three-team group at the sub-regional tournament.

Dje Bi Vroh was the hero for the Baby Elephants as his late strike helped his side to rally from a goal down to draw with their opponents in Group B of the tournament serving as qualifiers for the African championship.

This was after Nigerian defender Christopher Nwaeze had given the Flying Eagles the lead with a powerful header just after the hour mark to spark hopes of sealing victory in a difficult match.

The game was balanced from the start and Nigeria showed early hunger for goals with striker Peter Olawole and Nwaeze missing good scoring opportunities after they twice exposed the Ivorian defenders.

The Baby Elephants were happy to sit back and soak the pressure from the Nigerians but were very dangerous on attack with dangerous offensive midfielder Fofana Datro and striker Mel Yannick Agnero also fluffing some good chances.

But the Flying Eagles were not to be stopped after the break when Nwaeze rose highest to head in from Wisdom Ubani's free kick with goalkeeper Souleymane Dao well beaten.

The goal sparked the Ivorians to life with sporadic attacks but Nigeria were not satisfied as they pressed on for more goals. The Baby Elephants took advantage of such daring attacks and when Vroh broke free on the left in stoppage time, he outpaced two Nigeria defenders before hitting the ball past goalkeeper Kolawale Oladipo.

Both sides need a victory in their next matches to be assured of progress from the three-team group that also involves tough rivals Ghana.

Nigeria will play Ghana in the next game in the group on Wednesday.

The competition continues on Tuesday when hosts Benin take on Togo while Niger face Burkina Faso in Group A.

The WAFU B U20 championship ends on 20 December with the two finalists qualifying for the CAF U20 African Nations Cup.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.