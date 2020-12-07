South Africa: SA Network Operators Are Reliant On Huawei 5G Products That Are Deemed 'Critically Vulnerable'

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Heidi Swart

Huawei has been lauded by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the only telecommunications company that can lead South Africa into the 5G era. All major SA network operators depend on it. But it's been a rough few months for the Chinese equipment maker.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

A historic bill has just been introduced in the British parliament, giving the government powers to remove Huawei's 5G components from networks in that country. Huawei also received another scathing cybersecurity review from UK government analysts, and this time its 5G products also came up short. Then there's the United States' sanctions against the company, raising questions about its ability to maintain its future global 5G network supplies.

British telecom operators have had "to take extraordinary action to mitigate the risk" brought on by Huawei products in their cellular networks. This is one of several serious security problems identified by the Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC) in Britain. The technical evaluations are not a result of the US-China trade war instigated by President Donald Trump. Rather, the HCSEC is a decade-old facility funded by Huawei, staffed by UK experts, and overseen by an independent board. The board is chaired by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

