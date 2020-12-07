South Africa: Sitole v Jacobs - What Lies Behind the Top-Level Rupture At the SAPS?

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Jacobs has charged that the real reason for his sidelining is 'the number of disciplinary cases I instituted against Senior Crime Intelligence Officials for corruption, fraud and theft of the Secret Services Account'.

At the heart of the life-and-death struggle playing out in the SAPS top leadership is a meeting that took place at the Courtyard Hotel in Arcadia, Pretoria, on 13 December 2017, two days before the ANC's 54th, down-to-the-wire elective conference at Nasrec.

It was a contest that was to split the ANC as Cyril Ramaphosa scraped in with a flimsy 179-vote margin against Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in an atmosphere rank with treachery and betrayal.

Crime Intelligence at the time was in the hands of Zuma acolyte and loyalist, acting head Brigadier Bhoyi Ngcobo. Ngcobo, a former member of Zuma's VIP Protection, was appointed to the key position by the then president in August 2017, four months before Nasrec.

Before this, the division was headed by the now-convicted criminal Richard Mdluli, who for years enjoyed protection from bent officials embedded in the law enforcement cluster, including the NPA, the DPCI, SARS and the State Security Agency.

Crime Intelligence features as a major tributary in the State...

