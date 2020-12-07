Egypt: Finance Min. Says Egypt Steadily Moving Forward in Tax Reform

Egypt is steadily moving forward along the road to tax reform, Minister of Mohamed Maait said Saturday.

Addressing an Arab tax law conference on tax reform, given the requirements of financial and fiscal policies and SDGs, which kicked off earlier in the day, the minister underlined the ministry's keenness on expanding the tax base and enforcing voluntary tax compliance.

The ministry is also working on a comprehensive revision of the income tax law, Maait pointed out.

He added that the country's tax reform process covered income, real estate and customs taxes, in addition to a sales tax applied since 2016 as a value-added tax.

Maait went on to say the Income Tax Law No. 91/2005 laid the foundation for a new tax policy that was acclaimed by relevant international institutions.

He also touched upon the ministry's great efforts to implement new technology solutions, in collaboration with major tax technology companies, to upgrade and digitize the national tax management system.

Organized by the Arab Administrative Development Organization in cooperation with the Scientific Association for Tax Law and under the auspices of the finance minister, the conference saw the participation of 150 specialists.