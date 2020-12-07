Africa: Wits Develops Artificial Intelligence Project With Canadian University to Tackle Covid-19 in Africa

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Shani Reddy

The University of the Witwatersrand has teamed up with York University, Canada, to undertake an artificial intelligence project that can be another tool to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa. The project will be used for predictive modelling and forecasting of the pandemic.

The Africa-Canada Artificial Intelligence and Public Health Data Modelling Consortium has secured a $1.25-million grant from the International Development and Research Centre (IDRC) for the Predictive modelling and forecasting of the transmission of Covid-19 in Africa using Artificial Intelligence project. It is one of nine projects selected for funding through the Global South AI4COVID Response Program, focused on low and middle-income countries.

The project will build on transmission models and simulation technologies developed by both universities and on the South Africa Covid-19 Dashboard developed by the Institute for Collider Particle Physics.

The Covid-19 Dashboard is an analytics dashboard that includes a range of indexes and monitors the evolution of the pandemic from different standpoints. It also contains a site where the risk index of a second surge for South Africa is updated daily.

"This analytics dashboard has played a strong role in engaging with the population, including clinicians and practitioners, on the one hand, and the economic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

