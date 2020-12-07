Africa: Wits Develops Artificial Intelligence Project With Canadian University to Tackle Covid-19 in Africa

The University of the Witwatersrand has teamed up with York University, Canada, to undertake an artificial intelligence project that can be another tool to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa. The project will be used for predictive modelling and forecasting of the pandemic.

The Africa-Canada Artificial Intelligence and Public Health Data Modelling Consortium has secured a $1.25-million grant from the International Development and Research Centre (IDRC) for the Predictive modelling and forecasting of the transmission of Covid-19 in Africa using Artificial Intelligence project. It is one of nine projects selected for funding through the Global South AI4COVID Response Program, focused on low and middle-income countries.

The project will build on transmission models and simulation technologies developed by both universities and on the South Africa Covid-19 Dashboard developed by the Institute for Collider Particle Physics.

The Covid-19 Dashboard is an analytics dashboard that includes a range of indexes and monitors the evolution of the pandemic from different standpoints. It also contains a site where the risk index of a second surge for South Africa is updated daily.

"This analytics dashboard has played a strong role in engaging with the population, including clinicians and practitioners, on the one hand, and the economic...