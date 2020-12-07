South Africa: Bezuidenhout Goes Back-to-Back With SA Open Victory

analysis

Christiaan Bezuidenhout became the first man in three years to win successive titles on the European Tour after a five-shot SA Open victory on Sunday.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has played his last eight tournament rounds in 32 under par and won the last two tournaments by a combined nine shots.

The languid Bezuidenhout, who speaks slowly due to a slight stutter, has a similarly easy swing. His tempo is almost hypnotic and his patience and discipline as he worked the ball around two of South Africa's toughest courses in the past two weeks, is what separated him from the field.

Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa after his victory in the South African Open at Gary Player Country Club on Sunday, 6 December 2020 in Sun City. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

On Sunday Bezuidenhout won the 110th SA Open, played at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City, the second-oldest Open in the world after the British Open. He finished on 18-under for a wire-to-wire win, where he simply picked up from winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek a week earlier.

After three rounds of five-under 67, which gave him a five-stroke lead going into Sunday's final...