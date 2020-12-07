South Africa: Bezuidenhout Goes Back-to-Back With SA Open Victory

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Christiaan Bezuidenhout became the first man in three years to win successive titles on the European Tour after a five-shot SA Open victory on Sunday.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has played his last eight tournament rounds in 32 under par and won the last two tournaments by a combined nine shots.

The languid Bezuidenhout, who speaks slowly due to a slight stutter, has a similarly easy swing. His tempo is almost hypnotic and his patience and discipline as he worked the ball around two of South Africa's toughest courses in the past two weeks, is what separated him from the field.

Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa after his victory in the South African Open at Gary Player Country Club on Sunday, 6 December 2020 in Sun City. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

On Sunday Bezuidenhout won the 110th SA Open, played at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City, the second-oldest Open in the world after the British Open. He finished on 18-under for a wire-to-wire win, where he simply picked up from winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek a week earlier.

After three rounds of five-under 67, which gave him a five-stroke lead going into Sunday's final...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.