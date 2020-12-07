Uganda to Host 2021 MTV Awards

Uganda has been selected to host the 2021 MTV African Music awards (MAMAs), four years after the prestigious show went on a sabbatical.

MTV Africa announced via a virtual press conference on November 25 that the event would take place on February 20, 2021 in Kampala, for the first time ever.

The MAMAs will be held in partnership with Uganda through a collaborative effort between ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), the Tourism ministry and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

Speaking at the launch, Monde Twala, senior vice president and general Manager, VCNA expressed gratitude towards Uganda's preparedness to host the awards amidst pandemic challenges.

"We are excited to bring this amazing showcase to audiences across the continent and globally with an innovatively re-imagined awards show and celebration. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, content production has embraced innovation as the new gold and we are excited to take Africa to the world and showcase its immense talent and culture," Twala said.

State minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi said the MAMAs were a chance for Uganda to showcase her diverse natural wildlife, cuisine, art and entertainment.

The event will celebrate talent across 20 categories. Nominees will be announced in December 2020, for works released between October 1, 2019 to October 1, 2020. The MAMAs 2021 will be broadcast on MTVBase and MTV.