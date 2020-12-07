Mozambique: Senior Figure in Renamo Junta Accepts Demobilisation

6 December 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The man widely believed to be the number two in the dissident "Renamo Military Junta", Joao Machava, has abandoned the junta and joined the demobilization of the Renamo militia, according to a report in the Sunday paper "Domingo".

As from June 2019, Machava was the spokesperson for the Junta, and its leader Mariano Nhongo. In mid-2019, Machava, who calls himself a brigadier, lined up with Nhongo in denouncing the leader of Renamo, Ossufo Momade.

The Junta claimed that Momade was "a traitor", and that Nhongo was the real lender of Renamo. The Junta refused to accept the peace agreement signed between Momade and President Filipe Nyusi in August 2019, and tried to resume Renamo's war, by ambushing vehicles on the main roads in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala.

But Machava now seems to have broken with Nhongo. He handed over hIs weapons and was demobilised on Friday at the Renamo military base of Ribye, in Mabote district, in the southern province of Inhambane.

Machava told "Domingo" that he was pleased at his demobilization, and intends to go home to his family, without any guns in his hands. His family lives in Chokwe district in the neighbouring province of Gaza.

He said he planned to rejoin Mozambican society by resuming his former life as a farmer.

Machava is the first well-known figure in the Junta who has agreed to join the demobilization. It is not yet known what effect his decision will have on other members of the Junta.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.