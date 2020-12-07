South Africa: Divisions Fester Over Government's Runaway Public Sector Wage Bill

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu wants to strike an out-of-court settlement with public sector unions over the wage impasse. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni wants the courts to settle the dust-up.

In its heated fight against public servants over inflation-beating wage increases, the government has made a blunder this week that might push SA closer to becoming a failed state.

The wage bill for 1.2 million public servants is out of control; it has exploded from R154-billion in 2006 to R639-billion in 2020 - becoming the largest component of government expenditure. The runaway wage bill is one of the reasons Moody's and Fitch delivered a double blow for SA in November when they downgraded the country deeper into "junk" territory just six months after their previous downgrades.

It will be up to two key government figures - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni - to stand firm on a wage freeze plan for public servants over the next three years to cut spending by R300-billion and bring state debt of R4-trillion under control.

Since February 2020, Mchunu and Mboweni have presented a united front and insisted...

