Kenya: Why Lupita Is Attached to Boniface Mwangi's 'Softie' Film

Oscar award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o says activist Boniface Mwangi's docufilm Softie captures her own personal life.

Lupita, after watching the film which is now showing in America, tweeted 'Softie is an incredible story' that she related to being the child of a Kenyan political activist.

The daughter of Kisumu governor Prof Anyang' Nyong'o said she witnessed her father being harassed and injured because of his political stand at the advent of multi-party politics.

"As the child of a political activist who witnessed their father being harassed and injured, who wondered when and if he would come home at night, the documentary Softie the film really moved me," she wrote.

She added, "It is the incredible story about the activist Boniface Mwangi and his journey to uncover the truth behind Kenya's disheartening politics and corrupt system. If you believe in governments for the people, by the people & of the people, this film is for you!."

Lupita's father, Prof Nyong'o, was in the 1980s forced to seek political asylum in Mexico after his teachings at the University of Nairobi were deemed too radical by the President Daniel arap Moi regime.

The 96-minute film chronicles a seven-year journey by Mwangi beginning with chaos filled street protests and culminating his decision to run for a parliamentary seat in his old neighborhood Starehe.

He soon finds out that challenging strong political dynasties put his family at risk.