Liberia: Radio Personality and Humanitarian, Karishma Pelham Raad, Wins Two International Awards

6 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — As the coronavirus disease is gradually easing across Africa and the world at large, it is important to acknowledge those who play a vital role in ensuring the fight against the deadly virus is successful in Africa and Liberia.

Though the fight against COVID-19 is not one hundred percent won yet, Mrs. Karishma Pelham Raad, Liberia's top radio personality and humanitarian went extreme to make sure the mortality rate of the virus is minimal through donations and selfless humanitarian services.

She is also the Chief Executive Officer of Her Royal Highest (HRH) Charity Foundation, founded in January 2018 with the aim of helping the sick, disadvantaged children, refugees, the elderly, mentally and physically impaired individuals.

Mrs. Pelham Raad, who is the first brand ambassadors of the Aqualife Water Bottling Company, Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), Nicom Distillery and Media Personality, said the event was created as a celebration of hope, and acknowledgment of humanity.

It's in this view that Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency dedicates this year's African Goodwill Ambassador Award to Mrs. Pelham-Raad as "Africa's Most Charitable Top Celebrity 2020," to her as someone who contributed immensely in the fight against COVID-19.

African Goodwill Ambassador is an international body of Humanitarian service providers, excellent leaders, community developers, and Peace Ambassadors.

The award's ceremony was intended to celebrate the unique attributes of groups and individuals who are selflessly reaching out to those in need positively across the globe.

The award ceremonies, according to several videos footage, was the biggest Humanitarian accolade in Africa judging from the previous 7 editions.

At the same time, Mrs. Pelham-Raad also won "Africa's Most Outstanding On-Air Personality of the Year Award from Africa leading women conference held in Nigeria recently.

"We just bag another award... .Yes... .YES... I have been honored by Africa leading Women," as. "Africa Most Outstanding On Air Personality of the year 2020." Actually, it's my first award received as on Air Personality Since I started my radio work officially last year October 1st," she said in a joyous mood.

After being honored in Nigeria as "Africa's Most Charitable Top Celebrity" by African Goodwill Ambassador Awards 2020 a day ago; the CEO of Her Royal Highest (HRH) Charity Foundation Karishma DeQueen sealed an Ambassadorial deal becoming the Official Ambassador of Sexual Abuse Prevention and Education for Kids (SAPEK) in Liberia while in Abuja.

In July of this year, Mrs. Pelham Raad called on well-meaning Liberians and philanthropists to help save the life of a five-month-old baby boy, Destiny Moore, who has been diagnosed with a heart and cervical spine problem.

She also launched COVID-19 street awareness campaign to educate the public about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

