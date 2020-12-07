Liberia: Opposition CPP Gets Mammoth Show of Support As Political Campaign Comes to a Close

Monrovia — Thousands of supporters and partisans of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 6, stormed the principal streets of Monrovia and its environs and the port city of Buchanan, to partake in a "pre-victory match" of the candidates of the CPP in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties, respectively.

The CPP is a political alliance that comprises of the Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), All Liberian Party (ALP), and the former ruling Unity Party (UP).

The senatorial election is expected to take place across Liberia this Tuesday, December 8.

The candidates of the CPP in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties are: Incumbent Senators Abraham Darius Dillon and Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence.

Senator Dillon, who is dubbed as "The Light" by his supporters and others, is a stalwart of the opposition LP, while Senator Lawrence is the political leader of the LP.

The "pre-victory match" of Senator Dillon commenced from the headquarters of the LP in Congo Town via Central Monrovia thru the Somalia Drive, Paynesville and ended at the headquarters of the UP in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

The supporters and sympathizers of Senator Dillon were spotted holding lights of all kinds, including florescent bulbs, lanterns, and others portraying what they termed as "the true symbol" of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

They chanted anti-slogans against the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led government, and its candidate Representative Thomas Fallah including: "George Weah 's government threating us like slaves and promoting corruption; We are tired, no more money work baboon draw; Dillon-shine the light, Thomas Fallah run away; Thomas Fallah rogue, rogue, Jefferson Koijee rogue, rogue", among others.

They also leaped praises on Senator Dillon for what they described as "better representation" of them at the level of the Liberian Senate.

"Light da light, whether that jack-o-lantern, that light; Dillon is our Moses who has come to redeem us from slavery and the calamity that has taken over our country. Dillon is our messiah", an elderly woman stated.

The supporters and sympathizers attributed their mammoth turnout to the need to "teach" the Weah-led administration a lesson that "all is not well in the country".

They named rampant corruption in the public sector, accumulation of ill-gotten wealth overnight, disrespect for the rule of law, secret killings of professional Liberians (making specific reference to the deaths of four auditors in eight days), harsh economic constraints, among others as some of the reasons they have decided to support Senator Dillon's re-election.

Some of those who stormed the parade also claimed to be supporters and partisans of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

"We will teach President Weah and his den of thieves a lesson that what we are going through presently is not what we voted for in 2017. He (Weah) and his officials cannot be enjoying, building mansions and they continue to tell us to be patient, or we should go by party mandate. The crowd here today should be a drawing on the wall for him to see", one Archie Koffa, who claimed to have walked from the Bushrod Island to the UP headquarters stated.

At the headquarters of the UP, the CPP supporters, partisans and others lighted the party's compound with whatever lights they could have their hands on.

Speaking to his supporters briefly, Senator Dillon pledged to shine a "brighter light" at the Liberian Senate when re-elected.

"I want to say to you tonight thank all of you who walked from Liberty Party headquarters all the way around and here. God provided us to be the light; but trust me, you are the hydro. Without you the light cannot come on. And so on Tuesday, let's go to the polls and vote to win the CDC and George Weah with over 400,000 votes".

He continued: "I leave this commitment with you; during Ellen Johnson Sirleaf time-she said small light today, big light tomorrow. But I am saying to you that last year, we asked you for your blessings so we can turn the light on. This year, we are not turning the light on; we are going to turn the breaker to make it brighter".

On referendum

Senator Dillon further urged his supporters to vote "no" to all propositions that have been proffered for the National Referendum, instead of boycotting the process.

The national referendum is expected to be jointly conducted with the senatorial election on December 8.

The four propositions of the pending National Referendum include: the reductions of the term of the President from six to five years; Senator from nine to seven years, Representative from six to five years, and dual citizenship.

These Propositions for amendment seek to affect Articles 45, 46, 47, 48 and 50 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

But Senator Dillon recalled that though the ruling party boycotted the a national referendum and presidential and general elections several years ago, supporters and partisans of the CPP should not trend similar path.

"If you boycott the referendum, the people who will go vote, will decide for you. So, go to the ballot box and say no".

Senator Dillon, however, cautioned his supporters against a calculated ploy being allegedly initiated by President Weah and his party to deny eligible voters the opportunity to cast their votes on grounds that they do not have nose masks to be allowed into voting precincts.

The wearing of nose masks in public places is one of the restrictions put in place by the government, through the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), to help curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus across the country.

He urged his supporters to turn their love shown him during the "pre-victory match" into votes and help ensure that he becomes the victor of the Montserrado County senatorial race with not less than 300,000 votes over his closest rival.

Senator Dillon, however, commended Liberians home and abroad for their high level of support towards ensuring his re-election at the National Legislature.

Earlier on, the Chairman emeritus of the CPP, Mr. Benoni Wilfred Urey, commended Senator Dillon for bringing a new ideology to the political dispensation of the country.

According to him, the Montserrado County lawmaker's "turning on the light" signifies a new political future for Liberia.

"I feel so gratify today to be here. I see the light on and this is the beginning. This is the beginning of a new political future of Liberia where the light will shine everywhere. Senator Dillon has put on the light all over Liberia".

He maintained that the various political leaders of the CPP are extremely proud of Senator Dillon because, he (Dillon) has shown to the world that Liberia can "resurrect" and its citizens can stand up by themselves in terms of decision making.

"We want change in our country and Darius Dillon has put on the light. We must see now"!

Elsewhere, it was a clear reminder of the fallen Vision Bearer of the Liberty's 2017 campaign launch as similar crowd showed up to support Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence's Senatorial bid .

Thousands of Grand Bassa citizens flooded the streets of Buchanan chanting political slogans in the name of the Liberty Party Political Leader.

Several top heads of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) including Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings were present at the official launch of their candidate Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence.

Alexander Cummings, Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress told the public "Liberia is driving in the wrong path and we need people like Nyonblee Kangar and Darius Dillion to keep up the light at the senate.

"I have come to tell you that it is time that we vote our female giant, the only woman at the senate to push women and National issues ".

Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, LP political Leader and senatorial candidate of Grand Bassa in a joyful mood expressed gratitude to the citizens of County for their continuous support.

"Your action today proved to me that I have won the election but you are going for the confirmation on December 8".

She furthered "I want to ask you to forgive me if I have done you wrong but Remember I am your heritage and so prove to the world that the late Charles Walker Brumskine left a giant behind".

She encouraged her supporters to ensure that the turnout in their numbers to confirm her reelection on December 8.