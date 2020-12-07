Liberia: 'I Am Your Giant' - Sen. Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence Tells Mammoth Crowd of Supporters in Buchanan

6 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Elton Wroinbee Tiah

Buchanan — It was a clear reminder of the fallen vision bearer of the Liberty's 2017 campaign launch as similar crowd showed up to support Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence's Senatorial bid.

Thousands of Grand Bassa citizens flooded the streets of Buchanan chanting political slogans in the name of the Liberty Party political leader.

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and other top executives of the CPP were present at the official launch of Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence's campaign.

Mr. Cummings told residents and voters in Grand Bassa at the event that, "Liberia is driving in the wrong path and we need people like Nyonblee Kangar and Darius Dillion to keep up the light at the senate."

He added, "I have come to tell you that it is time that we vote our female giant, the only woman at the Senate to push women and national issues".

Senator Lawrence who is also the political leader of the Liberty Party in a joyful mood expressed gratitude to the citizens of county for their continuous support .

"Your action today proved to me that I have won the election but you are going for the confirmation on December 8".

She further stated, "I want to ask you to forgive me if I have done you wrong but remember I am your heritage and so prove to the world that the late Charles Walker Brumskine left a giant behind."

She encouraged her supporters to ensure that the turnout in their numbers to confirm her reelection on December 8.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.