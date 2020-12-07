Liberia: 'I Am Your Giant' - Sen. Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence Tells Mammoth Crowd of Supporters in Buchanan

Buchanan — It was a clear reminder of the fallen vision bearer of the Liberty's 2017 campaign launch as similar crowd showed up to support Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence's Senatorial bid.

Thousands of Grand Bassa citizens flooded the streets of Buchanan chanting political slogans in the name of the Liberty Party political leader.

The Chairman of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and other top executives of the CPP were present at the official launch of Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence's campaign.

Mr. Cummings told residents and voters in Grand Bassa at the event that, "Liberia is driving in the wrong path and we need people like Nyonblee Kangar and Darius Dillion to keep up the light at the senate."

He added, "I have come to tell you that it is time that we vote our female giant, the only woman at the Senate to push women and national issues".

Senator Lawrence who is also the political leader of the Liberty Party in a joyful mood expressed gratitude to the citizens of county for their continuous support .

"Your action today proved to me that I have won the election but you are going for the confirmation on December 8".

She further stated, "I want to ask you to forgive me if I have done you wrong but remember I am your heritage and so prove to the world that the late Charles Walker Brumskine left a giant behind."

She encouraged her supporters to ensure that the turnout in their numbers to confirm her reelection on December 8.