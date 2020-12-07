Liberia: Inter-Ministerial Task Force On TVET Validates National Policy With a Plan to Avoid a 'Dead-End' Approach

Monrovia — The Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Technical and Vocational Education and Training has validated the National TVET Policy and operational plan intending to upgrade the sector.

The theme for the validation of the National TVET Policy Review Report is "Creating Livelihood Opportunities through TVET".

The review of the report which was done at the Bella Cassa Hotel in Sinkor brought together members of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on TVET, International Development Partners, Civil Society Actors, and the Youth Community to brainstorm on the possible ways to make TVET fill the gap of unemployment among young people in Liberia.

Speaking at the event, the Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Education Saku Dukuly said the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth & Sports, policy review mission is aimed at assisting the two ministries to review the National TVET policy of 2015-2020 with emphasis on the contribution of TVET to the overall development agenda of the country.

At the event, the Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Education cautioned his colleagues about what he termed as key characteristics of TVET models.

"Creating a lifelong pathway and avoiding a dead-end approach that are opportunities for TVET students to progress in their careers and move on to additional training or higher education," Mr. he said.

Mr. Dukuly added that particular attention should be paid to the country's context, including human development, economic activities, and labor market demands.

At the validation workshop, the sharing of the policy reviews key findings, the discussion of strategic priorities and policy options were recommended by the stakeholders through the UNESCO Consultant, Mr. Dukuly said.

According to the Assistant Minister for TVET at the Ministry of Education, the validation workshop will help define the next steps for policy dialogue and UNESCO's support.

"The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system in Liberia is still fragmented despite the formulation of the TVET policy in 2015," Mr. Dukuly said.

He added: "Nonetheless, stakeholders are developing a new vision for TVET, and new institutional arrangements, governance, and organization of TVET institutions are emerging.

"This validation exercise should be an occasion for stakeholders to finalize on the overall architecture of TVET systems, their governance and funding, qualifications and quality assurance, and links with the labor market, in particular, the roles of the private sector and industries in TVET."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. DUkuly added that the development of relevant skills is critical to Liberia's economic growth and social well-being.

"The political will of this government opens a window of opportunity to reinforce TVET policies and the need to work towards preparing the youths with the right skills so that they can succeed in work and life," he said.

Also, Dr. Daniel Baffour Awuah, a Consultant at UNESCO speaking on the draft of the TVET policy review report, finding and key priority said a lot has been done but there are still gaps in the TVET sector that are needed to be looked at thoroughly.

No law guarding TVET, fragmented system, and the failure to establish the Liberia TVET Commission he said are hindering the progress of TVET in Liberia.

According to Mr. Awuah, UNESCO has drafted laws for the next five years that will help improve TVET in the country.

"TVET document is partial. There is no law for TVET in Liberia. It is a working document and not a legal document. No or less female instructors in TVET especially the mechanical section," the UNESCO Consultant asserted.

According to Awuah, men who are in the area of cosmetology are often stereotyped by the general public. "Most time people see men in the beauty salon fixing