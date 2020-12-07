Liberia: Rep. Koffa Promotes Peaceful Election in Grand Kru

In an effort to promote peaceful election in Grand Kru County void of violence -- mainly destruction of properties, as well as instigation of hates, invectives and divisions in the county during and after the electoral process, the campaign chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) met two of the opposition frontrunners on Friday.

Grand Kru County District #2 Representative Cllr. J. FonatiKoffa, in a brief and separate meetings with Senatorial aspirants former District #2 Representative Numene T.H. Bartekwa and Dr. Alfred Toe Segbe on the same day, said as he had told his candidate, Dr. Peter Sonpon Coleman, he urged them to refrain from making any divisive and hate speeches and promote the values of peace and social cohesion during the electoral process.

A staff to Rep. Koffa, who begged not to be name, said the campaign manager indicated that the county is the "common denominator" and everyone should uphold the peace.Former Representative, Bartekwa and then Dr. Segbe, accordingly, committed themselves against violence and hate speeches.

The meetings were concluded with handshakes and photo shots. The Friday's meetings were held in the home of Rep. koffa at Sasstown down beach. The CDC Grand Kru County Campaign manager furthered that the media should always lead in the promoting peaceful electoral processes.

Both rivals and opposition in the Grand Kru Senatorial race are running as independent while the main contender and incumbent, Dr. Coleman is on the CDC ticket.

Up to yesterday, the polls conducted by community radios had put Dr. Coleman in narrow lead, with 34% while Dr. Segbe and Mr. Bartekwa are trailing with 32% and 30% respectively. Four percent of the votes are undecided.

Meanwhile, Liberia's electoral processes have been rocked by tensions or violence over the years evidently with recent burning of properties in Grand Cape Mount County. It started in Bomi County with clashes between supporters of two candidates which resulted to many injuries.

In another development, Rep. Koffa spoke with Mr. Bob Sherif of District# 3 Grand Cape Mount on Sunday morning expressing deep regrets at the situation in cape mount and promised as Chairman on judiciary to follow-up with the minister of justice for the immediate protection of persons and property in the area and swift apprehension of the perpetrators.