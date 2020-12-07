Liberia: CICO Renews Commitment to GOL Pro-Poor Agenda

7 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Just days after the official signing for the construction of the 39-kilometer stretch of road linking Ganta to Saclepea, China Chongqing International Construction Corporation ( CICO) has renewed its commitment and support to the Government of Liberia "Pro-Poor Agenda."

In a press released over the weekend, CICO through its General Manager, Mr. Yang Zetao, expressed thanks and gratitude to the Government and people of Liberia for the level of cordial working relationship since the company begun operation in 2008.

Mr. Yang stressed that the company past record of successfully implementing several key projects in Liberia is a clear testimony of CICO's continuous commitment in providing quality service to a nation in dare need of road connectivity.

He noted that CICO has built a solid reputation in the construction of roads and other engineering work in Liberia over the past years, something which today puts it at the forefront of construction companies in Liberia and certainly among the best in West Africa.

"Over the years we have been dedicated to delivering on our social responsibility to the people of Liberia while also endeavoring to be in compliance with labor regulations as well as cultivate an improved work environment for our employees, "Yang said.

"CICO will continue to work in achieving our goals in Liberia while also placing emphasis on the protection of our workers and contractors, realizing that our company has zero tolerance for bad labor practice,' Mr. Yang indicated.

He also listed the construction of the Monrovia City Streets, the Vai Town Bridge, Caldwell Road as well as the Red Light to Gbarnga road projects as key government deliverables, while also creating employment opportunities for scores of Liberians.

On December 2, 2020, the Government of Liberia and China Chongqing International Construction Corporation (CICO) reached an agreement for the construction of the 39-kilometer stretch of road linking Ganta and Saclepea.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the upgrading of Ganta to Seclepea is the first of the two lots of the stretch of road from Ganta to Tappita, which is 100 kilometers. The upgrading works will begin in Ganta at the intersection of the Suakoko Highway and end at Saclepea.

The ground breaking ceremony was graced by an array of government officials, including President George M. Weah, Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel Tweah, Acting Public Works Minister; Ruth Coker Collins, CICO General Manager, Mr. Yang Zetao as well as other senior county officials.

